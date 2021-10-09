Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the downpour. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Arabian sea, Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

People struggle to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

#WATCH | Telangana: People struggle to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. "Two persons have been washed away after nullahs overflowed due to heavy rains. Rescue team searching for them," said K Purushottam, ACP (08.10) pic.twitter.com/4RiAhA0EY2 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Many people took to social media to share the incidents of waterlogging in the city by the sudden downpour.

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

