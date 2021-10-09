Hyderabad: Heavy rains result in flash floods in the city | Watch video

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.