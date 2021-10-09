Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hyderabad: Heavy rains result in flash floods in the city | Watch video

Hyderabad: Heavy rains result in flash floods in the city | Watch video

Premium
Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Hyderabad rains: Many people took to social media to share the incidents of waterlogging in the city by the sudden downpour

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the downpour. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the downpour. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Arabian sea, Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Eastcentral Arabian sea, Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

People struggle to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

People struggle to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

Watch Video: 

Watch Video: 

Many people took to social media to share the incidents of waterlogging in the city by the sudden downpour.

Many people took to social media to share the incidents of waterlogging in the city by the sudden downpour.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Hyderabad: Flights cancelled, restaurant flooded, 2 was ...

Premium

Railways' one of longest freight train 'Trishul' sets n ...

Premium

‘Next step is moving people between India and UK’, says ...

Premium

‘Alarming’: Andhra CM seeks PM's intervention to addres ...

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Hyderabad: Flights cancelled, restaurant flooded, 2 was ...

Premium

Railways' one of longest freight train 'Trishul' sets n ...

Premium

‘Next step is moving people between India and UK’, says ...

Premium

‘Alarming’: Andhra CM seeks PM's intervention to addres ...

Many people took to social media to share the incidents of waterlogging in the city by the sudden downpour.

Many people took to social media to share the incidents of waterlogging in the city by the sudden downpour.

|#+|

|#+|

Meanwhile, two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.

Meanwhile, two persons washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them," as quoted by news agency ANI.

K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday.

Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!