Hyderabad horror: Man kills five-month pregnant wife, chops body into pieces, throws them in Musi river

Hyderabad: A five-month pregnant woman was murdered allegedly by her husband, who then chopped her body parts at their house in Hyderabad's Medipally, and threw the pieces in the Musi river, police officials said on Sunday.

The sequence of events of the brutal murder does not stop there. After throwing the other body parts, the man retained the headless and legless trunk in his room, said DCP (Malkajgiri Zone) P V Padmaja, reported PTI.

How did the incident come to light? Later, the husband dialed his sister informing that his wife went missing. She grew suspicious and alerted a relative, who then took him to the police station. There, he again tried to pass off the murder as a missing case, but eventually confessed to killing his wife, the DCP told reporters.

Why did the man murder his wife? The incident occurred at about 4.30 pm on Saturday when the 27-year-old accused, who works as a driver with a ride hailing company, murdered his 21-year-old wife by throttling her over frequent quarrels due to family disputes.

On Friday, August 22, the woman told her husband that she would go to Vikarabad for medical check-up and thereafter stay at her parents’ house. The husband, however, did not agree – leading to a quarrel. The pregnant woman abused him, and on the same day, the accused decided to eliminate her, police said, reported PTI.

Based on his confession, a case under relevant BNS sections on charges of murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence was registered and the accused was taken into custody, she said.

The dismembered was found in the house and sent for post-mortem, she said, adding "We have to ascertain the deceased (is wife of the accused) and a DNA test will be conducted".

Were body parts recovered? Police officials said NDRF personnel besides swimmers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), took up searches, but so far they did not find the body parts.

The accused and the victim, both natives of Vikarabad district, who were neighbours, were married through a love-cum-arrange marriage in January 2024 at Arya Samaj here, police said.

Couple quarreled frequently After marriage, they moved to Hyderabad and resided in a rented house at Boduppal. They lived happily for about one month, thereafter frequent quarrels arose between them due to family disputes. In April 2024, the woman lodged a complaint with police in Vikarabad, accusing her husband of domestic violence and a case was registered.

Subsequently, village elders held conciliatory talks, and a compromise was arrived at.

The deceased worked for three months at a Call Centre in Punjagutta in the city. However, due to suspicion over her movements, the accused stopped her from continuing her job.