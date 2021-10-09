Hyderabad experienced extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday, so much so that several low-lying areas of the city were inundated. As per forecasts by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city might see rain or thunderstorm till October 14.

As per the forecast released by IMD centre at Begumpet, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in the state from October 10-14. The weather man also predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Hyderabad, as well as Adilabad, Komurambheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Rajanna Sirsilla, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Sunday.

On Monday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightening very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana, the met department said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, the local IMD centre said for the time between October 11-14.

Around 150 families had to be shifted to a relief camp after heavy rainfall flooded several low-lying areas in Hyderabad with knee-deep water. These families from a locality at Hayat Nagar were shifted to a safer place following the inundation and food and water provided to them.

Lingojiguda Ward Office at Saroornagar in the city received 131.5 mm of rainfall, while a number of other areas also received heavy rain from 0830 hours on Friday to 0600 hours on Saturday, according to the rainfall data of Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Many two-wheelers parked at a cinema theatre were damaged on Friday night after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rain.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy visited rain-hit areas on Friday night. The Mayor, who held a tele-conference with GHMC officials last night, urged them to take measures to ensure that no life or property is lost due to the rains.

