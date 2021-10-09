Hyderabad: IMD predicts heavy rainfall on Sunday. Read full forecast here

As per the forecast released by IMD centre at Begumpet, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in the state from October 10-14. The weather man also predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Hyderabad, as well as Adilabad, Komurambheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Rajanna Sirsilla, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Sunday.