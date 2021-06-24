The Railways in a statement said that,"Due to the cancellation of the MMTS train services during March 2020, some of the season ticket holders having a valid tenure couldn't utilize their tickets for the remaining period."" To assist such ticket holders, Railway Board has extended the validity of all the season tickets to the extent of number of days lost, from the date of resumption of the train services i.e., 23 June 2021. All such season tickets are eligible for extending the tenure with effect from 23rd June 2021 in proportion to the number of days lost i.e., in terms of the remaining tenure of the valid season tickets as such, passengers holding valid Season tickets (purchased either on App or at booking counters) should approach the booking counters at MMTS/ Sub-urban stations to validate and extend their existing season tickets," the statement further added.