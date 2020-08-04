Hyderabad international airport gets mass fever screening system

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been provided a mass fever screening system to help the authorities screen passengers for Covid-19.

"With an objective of enhancing the efficacy of the screening process, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in coordination with Asian Development Bank, has provided Hyderabad International Airport with a state-of-the-art Thermal Scanner - a Mass Fever Screening System, funded by UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund)," GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) said in a release.

The new thermal scanner at the airport is a ceiling-mounted mass fever screening system which is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature. The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention, it said.

The scanner will be used by health officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare working at the airport, it added.

In June, the airport had received the highest Platinum Recognition in the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2020 in the 15-35 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category for its efficient water management practices.

