Hyderabad International airport to roll out DigiYatra programme from 18 August

"The Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey. It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass," GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said.