Hyderabad International airport to roll out DigiYatra programme from 18 August

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) is all set to roll out the Digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from 18 August for three months. The Government of India's signature DigiYatra programme will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel.
Also, now passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints at GHAIL – the first one being at the departure domestic entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building.
For the enrolment, the DigiYatra technical team has developed an exclusive mobile app, which passengers need to download to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme. The app's beta version – launched on 15 August by PM Narendra Modi – is presently available at Playstore for Android platform, while it will be available at App Store for IOS platform in a few weeks' time.
"The Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey. It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass," GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said.
According to the system, the passengers will no longer need to show their tickets/ boarding passes and their physical Identity cards at the checkpoints of the airport as the DigiYatra Biometric Boarding System is integrated with the identity document.
With this, there will be reduced queue waiting times, faster processing times and simpler processes enhancing the passenger experience. Also, the DigiYatra also enables the passengers to receive relevant information about various facilities, protocols, airline timings, and queue waiting times at the airport.
The GMR Hyderabad International Airport is one of the five airports that has been selected to roll out the DigiYatra programme. The process is purely voluntary, and the normal non-biometric process shall continue to function.
