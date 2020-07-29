Home >News >India >Hyderabad IT professional loses job, selling vegetables. Sonu Sood offers help

Sonu Sood helped over a million people reach their home safely, and his humanitarian gesture still continues, Sood offered has offered a job to a 28-year -old woman who lost her job due to COVID-19 crisis and started selling vegetables in Hyderabad.

Unadadi Sharada is a resident of Hyderabad and was working in a Multi-National Company (MNC) but unfortunately due to COVID-19 Pandemic, she lost her job and started selling vegetables for a living.


Speaking to ANI over phone Sharda said, "I was working in an MNC earlier, but due to the coronavirus crisis I lost my job, then I started selling vegetables for a living, Recently I got a call from Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, offering a job, I faced an interview, just the final decision on this has to be taken soon."

"It is a very good gesture, but there are so many people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 crisis, I wish that more people like him must come forward to help the unemployed youth in this critical situation," she added.

The actor has assisted numerous persons including distressed daily wage earners, migrant labourers, stranded students amid the pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Pravasi Rojgar is an initiative by Sonu Sood to help the people who are unemployed and struggling to find a steady source of livelihood

Sonu Sood wants to help 2 crore migrants get employment

2 min read . 28 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout