Hyderabad news: Rat in ‘chutney’ served by hostel mess triggers outrage, video goes viral | WATCH

Hyderabad news: Students at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad's Sultanpur were left in shock after discovering a rat swimming in chutney served at their hostel mess.

The incident, captured in a viral video by a student, showed the rodent inside a large container of chutney, sparking immediate outrage among the university's community.

The rat reportedly fell into the uncovered chutney pot, highlighting lapses in hygiene and safety protocols at the mess facility. The video's circulation on social media prompted a widespread discussion on food safety standards in educational institutions.

🚨 A rat was found in a dish in the hostel in Telangana. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iFyVZ7GOfk — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 9, 2024

Social media users expressed grave concerns over the incident, emphasizing the critical need for stringent hygiene measures in hostel kitchens.

Many criticized the administration for failing to uphold basic standards that ensure the well-being of students.

"Hostels should be safe spaces where students can focus on their studies without encountering such alarming situations," remarked one user.

“This is absolutely not acceptable. If hostels serve such food, what will the children do? They rely on that food and cannot eat out every day. When will people in India learn to be responsible?” said another.

A third user commented, “This shocking discovery highlights the administration's failure to ensure basic standards of hygiene and quality in educational institutions, putting the health and well-being of students at risk.”

Food safety lapses in recent months The incident at JNTU Hyderabad is not isolated, as similar food safety lapses have been reported nationwide in recent months. A Hyderabad resident had earlier last month claimed to have found a maggot in chicken biryani ordered via Swiggy.

Earlier this year, a man in Mumbai found a dead mouse in a vegetarian meal at Worli outlet of Barbeque Nation in Mumbai. Another shocking discovery involved a human finger with a nail found in ice cream ordered online.