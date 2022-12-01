Hyderabad: KTR reviews preparations of Airport Express Metro project1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 05:50 AM IST
The Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with the officials concerned to review preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the project, costing ₹6,250 crore, on 9 December.