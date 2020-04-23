Hyderabad: Lorry carrying 5,000 litres of sanitiser catches fire

Hyderabad: A lorry carrying 5,000 litres of sanitiser caught fire in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties have been reported due to the fire incident.

Venkatesh Shamala, Inspector, Miyapur Police Station, told ANI that the lorry coming from Jeedimetla to SangaReddy caught fire when it reached Miyapur bus station.

Shamala added that the lorry carrying 5,000 litres of sanitiser, known to be highly flammable, caught fire and was burnt to ashes. Two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, but the sanitiser was completely burnt.

He further said that the driver of the lorry managed to escape from the incident. Reason for the fire is not known yet. Police along with the Fire Department are investigating the matter.

