Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday was confronted by a man at a Ganeshotsav programme in Hyderabad, who said that no derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be tolerated. "He can have Ganesh darshan and give speech but when he used derogatory language for the Chief Minister, we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated," Nand Kishore Vyas said according to news agency ANI report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}