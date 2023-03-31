Hyderabad man orders worth 6 lakh idli in one year

Hyderabad man orders worth ₹6 lakh idli in one year1 min read . 01:45 PM IST
A Swiggy user ordered 8,428 plates of idlis in the past one year
Food delivery platform Swiggy on the occasion of World Idli Day claimed that the company delivered 33 million idlis in the past year. Idlis are the second-most ordered breakfast item on Swgy after masala dosa.
It further said that Hyderabad and Chennai are the top cities where idlis were ordered the most. Other than these two cities Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Vizag, Pune, and Coimbatore cities have idlis as their favourite breakfast option.
Among the idlis-lover cities, Swiggy informed that a man from Hyderabad has broken all records of idlis' orders.
A man from Hyderabad spent more than ₹6 lakh on the fluffy south Indian breakfast. A Swiggy user ordered 8,428 plates of idlis, including orders placed for friends and families, both while traveling across cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.
The report was based on data from 30 march 2022 to 25 March 2023.
Plain idlis were the top choice and analysis showed that 8 am-10 am was the most popular time to order idlis in the country. Rava idli is more sought after in Bengaluru than in any other city. WHeras ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The most popular restaurants for idlis were A2B-Adyar Bhavan (Bengaluru and Chennai), Varalakshmi Tiffins (Hyderabad), Sangeetha Veg Restaurant (Chennai), and Udipi's Upahar (Hyderabad).
