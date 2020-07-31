HYDERABAD : Hyderabad resident B Veerababu was left shocked after his electricity bill surged to over ₹6 lakh from a monthly average of about ₹1,000 earlier. A few days ago, he got the electric bill of ₹6.67 lakh for the last four months for his house in Amberpet.

"A few days ago, I received an electric bill of ₹6.67 lakh for my house in Amberpet. I immediately approached the electricity department office to verify my bill but they did not respond to my query. Later, I made a video, which went viral," he said.

He said usually he gets an electricity consumption bill of around ₹800 to ₹1,100 for his house but for the past three months, the electricity department officials did not come to take the meter reading or nor did they generate any bill.

After his video went viral, electricity department officials approached him and changed the meter to avoid trouble in future.

