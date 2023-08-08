A shameful incident was reported from Hyderabad, where a young woman was stripped on a road by a man, accompanied by his mother, said a report by NDTV.com on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Jawahar Nagar area, said the report.

Some passersby filmed the incident on their mobile phones instead of intervening to save the woman. The video of the incident went viral on the social media.

According to the report, the young woman was returning from a nearby clothes shop at around 8 pm on Sunday when the man touched her inappropriately. After she raised an objection and confronted him, he turned aggressive and stripped her right on the road, tearing her clothes.

Another woman, who was passing by on a 2-wheeler, tried to rescue the the young woman, but he turned his aggression towards her.

The suspect has been identified as Peddamaraiah (30), a daily wage labourer hailing from Jawahar nagar.

The police reached the spot and took him into custody.

The police has filed a case under section 354 (b), 323, 506 r/w 34, (outraging modesty, criminal assault and intimidation, and criminal intent towards a common cause) affixing blame on the mother too for failing to stop her son, said the report.

The mother of the man standing there did not even tried to stop her son or save the 28-year-old woman.

According to the report, “the woman was reportedly naked for some time on the road before some women covered her with a blue plastic sheet and got help."