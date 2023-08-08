Hyderabad: Man strips a young woman on road, arrested by police1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:21 PM IST
According to a media report, the young woman was returning from a clothes shop at around 8 pm on Sunday when the man touched her inappropriately. After she raised an objection, he turned aggressive and stripped her on the road
A shameful incident was reported from Hyderabad, where a young woman was stripped on a road by a man, accompanied by his mother, said a report by NDTV.com on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message