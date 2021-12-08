With as many as 900 antique collections from across the world, Hyderabad-based octogenarian has turned his home into a museum. The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone and an age-old vintage telephone. He also has a "Ghantam", an instrument that is used for writing on palm leaves, as reported by news agency ANI .

Y Krishnamurthy told ANI, "People used to cook rice in brass vessels, dal in bronze vessels, sambar and pulses on stone vessel's, water would be stored in the copper vessel during the old days. People use to inherit minerals in their bodies through this technique. We should revive that."

Krishnamurthy, who hails from Someshwar in Andhra Pradesh, used to work in Chennai. When his grandfather died, he brought his grandmother to Chennai to stay with him

"I went to pick my grandmother. When I told her that we have all the utensils at home in Chennai, she insisted on bringing the Brass vessels with her," he said.

"I want people to appreciate, collect and preserve antiques as they represent our culture and pass them to next-generation," he added.

Further, Krishnamurthy said that he does a lot of research in his free time to know the story behind the making of antiques.

"I do a lot of research when having a free time to know the story behind the making of antiques, to know the purpose of giving certain shape, so to know more about products give me pleasure," he said.

