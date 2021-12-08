1 min read.Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 06:21 AM ISTLivemint
The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone and an age-old vintage telephone
He also has a Ghantam, an instrument that is used for writing on palm leaves
Listen to this article
With as many as 900 antique collections from across the world, Hyderabad-based octogenarian has turned his home into a museum. The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone and an age-old vintage telephone. He also has a "Ghantam", an instrument that is used for writing on palm leaves, as reported by news agency ANI.
Y Krishnamurthy told ANI, "People used to cook rice in brass vessels, dal in bronze vessels, sambar and pulses on stone vessel's, water would be stored in the copper vessel during the old days. People use to inherit minerals in their bodies through this technique. We should revive that."