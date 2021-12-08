Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Hyderabad man turns home into museum with 900 antiques. See photos

Hyderabad man turns home into museum with 900 antiques. See photos

Krishnamurthy, who hails from Someshwar in Andhra Pradesh, used to work in Chennai
1 min read . 06:21 AM IST Livemint

  • The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone and an age-old vintage telephone 
  • He also has a Ghantam, an instrument that is used for writing on palm leaves

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With as many as 900 antique collections from across the world, Hyderabad-based octogenarian has turned his home into a museum. The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone and an age-old vintage telephone. He also has a "Ghantam", an instrument that is used for writing on palm leaves, as reported by news agency ANI.

With as many as 900 antique collections from across the world, Hyderabad-based octogenarian has turned his home into a museum. The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone and an age-old vintage telephone. He also has a "Ghantam", an instrument that is used for writing on palm leaves, as reported by news agency ANI.

Y Krishnamurthy told ANI, "People used to cook rice in brass vessels, dal in bronze vessels, sambar and pulses on stone vessel's, water would be stored in the copper vessel during the old days. People use to inherit minerals in their bodies through this technique. We should revive that."

Y Krishnamurthy told ANI, "People used to cook rice in brass vessels, dal in bronze vessels, sambar and pulses on stone vessel's, water would be stored in the copper vessel during the old days. People use to inherit minerals in their bodies through this technique. We should revive that."

View Full Image
The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The collection consists of bronze, copper, brass, stone
Click on the image to enlarge

Krishnamurthy, who hails from Someshwar in Andhra Pradesh, used to work in Chennai. When his grandfather died, he brought his grandmother to Chennai to stay with him

Krishnamurthy, who hails from Someshwar in Andhra Pradesh, used to work in Chennai. When his grandfather died, he brought his grandmother to Chennai to stay with him

"I went to pick my grandmother. When I told her that we have all the utensils at home in Chennai, she insisted on bringing the Brass vessels with her," he said.

"I went to pick my grandmother. When I told her that we have all the utensils at home in Chennai, she insisted on bringing the Brass vessels with her," he said.

"I want people to appreciate, collect and preserve antiques as they represent our culture and pass them to next-generation," he added.

"I want people to appreciate, collect and preserve antiques as they represent our culture and pass them to next-generation," he added.

Further, Krishnamurthy said that he does a lot of research in his free time to know the story behind the making of antiques.

Further, Krishnamurthy said that he does a lot of research in his free time to know the story behind the making of antiques.

"I do a lot of research when having a free time to know the story behind the making of antiques, to know the purpose of giving certain shape, so to know more about products give me pleasure," he said.

"I do a lot of research when having a free time to know the story behind the making of antiques, to know the purpose of giving certain shape, so to know more about products give me pleasure," he said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!