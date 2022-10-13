Hyderabad man washed away as streets turn into streams after rain. Watch here

After Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru this time the wrath of rain was witnessed in Hyderabad. Due to continuous rainfall since evening, the streets of the city turned into bubbling brooks. In a video shared by ANI, a man was seen washed away by flowing rainwater along with a two-wheeler in the Borabanda area of Hyderabad.
On Wednesday evening, rain fell heavily across the city's many neighbourhoods, with Ramachandrapuram receiving the heaviest downpour (7.6 cm).
Torrential showers approached the north western parts of the city at around 6 pm and soon spread to the other parts too. The eastern end of the city was completely engulfed in showers and thunder over the course of the following four hours.
Many locations had flooded roads and stranded vehicles, with places like Manikonda and Borabanda experiencing flood-like conditions. In Borabanda, streets turned into rivers, and motorcycles were lost to the floodwater.
While the rain only lasted for about 30 minutes in the East, it lasted for hours in places like Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, and Begumpet.
By 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Trimulgherry, Kukatpally, and BHEL had each recorded about 5 cm of rain, with Balanagar recording about 7 cm, Quthbullahpur about 6 cm and Mothinagar about 5.7 cm.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over parts of Tamilnadu & Telangana during next 5 days and over Interior Karnataka during next 2 days.
