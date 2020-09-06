Hyderabad Metro announces SOPs as services resume from tomorrow: Details here

Preparations are underway at the metro stations in Hyderabad as it gears up to resume services from tomorrow (September 7) as part of Unlock 4.

Informing about the same, N.V.S Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said, "Metro operations will be resumed in a graded manner from September 7 onwards following Hyderabad metro rail services Broad Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The frequency of trains will be around 5 minutes. It will be increased or decreased based on passenger traffic and to avoid crowding."

These are some of the things that metro commuters will have to abide by from tomorrow when the metro operations will hit the tracks after neraly six months:

1) Suitable markings at stations and inside trains are being done for passengers to stand.

2) Alternate seats in the train will be marked with a cross to keep it vacant.

3) Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff. A suitable penalty as per regulation shall be imposed for any violation.

4) There will be thermal screening at the entrance, and only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel in the metro rail.

5) Pedal type sanitisers will be kept at the entry of the stations for passengers, and stations will be disinfected thoroughly during non - working hours in the night.

6) There will also be a counter from where one can purchase masks.

7) Smart Card and Mobile QR ticket with cashless transactions will be encouraged.

8) Train doors will remain open at terminal stations to let fresh air inside in the train.

9)The use of the Arogya-Setu App would be encouraged among passengers with smartphones.

10) Metro rail services in the city were suspended on March 22 as part of lockdown announced nation-wide to contain the spread of coronavirus.

