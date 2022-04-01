Starting this Ugadi, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is set to spread holiday cheer among the people of Hyderabad with the first of its kind Super Saver Metro Holiday Card. The card offers to provide unlimited metro travel across 57 metros stations and three corridors on 100 applicable holidays during the year.

The Super Saver Metro Holiday Card was unveiled on Thursday by KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL during an event at Ameerpet Metro Station amidst the presence of passengers and metro officials. The Super Saver Metro Holiday Cards would be available for sale from Ugadi (April 2) onwards.

Any passenger can buy Super Saver Metro Holiday Card from April 2 onwards from any of the metro rail ticket counters by paying a one-time non-refundable cost of Rs. 50/- and a top-up value of Rs. 59/- only.

The top-up value will be valid only on the date of recharge of any applicable holiday and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the metro network during the operational hour.

Addressing the event, KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, said, "We are happy to launch this pocket-friendly Super Saver Metro Holiday Card commencing from the auspicious day of Ugadi. Now with a nominal recharge of Rs. 59/-, passengers can avail of unlimited metro travel on any listed holidays. This special offer reinforces our commitment to providing the best in class travel options for passengers."

