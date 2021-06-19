As Telangana Cabinet decided to remove Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state completely from June 20, Sunday, the timings for metro services in state capital Hyderabad are also set to change. The changes will come into effect a day after the lockdown is completely lifted in the state.

After Covid-19-mandated restrictions are lifted in Telangana, Hyderabad metro services from June 21 will start at 7 AM. They will run till 9 PM, meaning last metro train from respective origin stations will leave at this time, Hyderabad Metro said in a statement.

Earlier today, Telangana cabinet decided to lift Covid-19 restrictions completely following a health department report stating that COVID-19 cases are completely under control in the state.

"The Council of Ministers has decided to lift the lockdown completely in the state. The Cabinet has examined the reports submitted by the Medical and Health Department officials that COVID cases and the positivity rate have drastically come down and the COVID-19 situation is under control," stated the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The Cabinet has sought people's support for its decision of lifting lockdown stating that the decision was taken to protect livelihoods and resume public life. The Cabinet, however, requested the people not to be complacent or negligent and follow guidelines issued by the government," it further added.

Telangana cabinet has also decided to reopen schools and other educational institutions from July 1 so that students can attend physical classes.

The stated has been under lockdown since May 12. On June 9, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had extended the COVID lockdown in the state for 10 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics