Home >News >India >Hyderabad Metro timings rescheduled due to Covid lockdown. Check new timings

Hyderabad Metro timings rescheduled due to Covid lockdown. Check new timings

Hyderabad Metro Rail has rescheduled its timings due to Covid lockdown
1 min read . 07:16 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Government of Telangana, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled

Hyderabad Metro has rescheduled its timings in view of Covid lockdown extension in Telangana. Now, Hyderabad Metro will operate its trains between 7 am and 12:45 pm.

In a statement posted on its website, the city metro said: "In view of the further extension of lockdown declared by the Government of Telangana, the timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled."

Also Read | Telangana govt extends Covid lockdown by 10 days

"During this period, Hyderabad Metro Rail will start its first train from respective terminal stations at 7 am; while the last train will start at 11:45 am and reach the respective terminating stations by 12:45 pm," the statement said.

It further said that for everyone's safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others.

Also Read | Telangana increases stipend of Senior Resident doctors effective 1 January 2021

It also requested the passengers to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

On Sunday, the Telangana government extended the ongoing lockdown by 10 more days.

Hyderabad has three metro lines - Red Line, Green Line, and Blue Line. In normal days, in all three lines, metro runs from 6:30 am to 07:45 pm on all the days.

