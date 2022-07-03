Hyderabad Metro to close 3 stations between 5:30-8 pm on 3 July

Hyderabad Metro to close 3 stations between 5:30-8 pm on 3 July1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
- The step has been taken citing security concerns as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting on Parade Grounds is going to take place.
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited on 3 July announced that no trains will stop at Paradise, Parade Grounds and JBS metro stations between 5.30-8 pm on Sunday.
The step has been taken citing security concerns as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting on Parade Grounds is going to take place, said the HRML.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who oversaw the arrangement of the meeting, on 1 July had said that over 3,000 police personnel including Special Police, Greyhounds and Octopus, will be deployed.
He also said that officials of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board and the Hyderabad civic body have made arrangements for parking of vehicles that ferry public for the meeting.
PM Modi, who arrived on 2 July for BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad will address the rally on Sunday evening. It is also speculated that the PM Modi may sound the poll bugle at the public meeting for the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana to prepare the BJP cadre for the electoral contest.
ALSO READ: BJP hits out at KCR for skipping protocol on receiving PM Modi at airport
Earlier on 2 July, Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for skipping the protocol of receiving visiting PM Modi at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.
Irani was of the view that KCR just not insulted an individual but also an institution, and alleged that Rao has jeopardised integrity of the constitution.
Meanwhile, KCR received the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just few of hours before the Prime Minister lands at the same airport.
