The Hyderabad Metro Rail will begin its operations from tomorrow onwards as the Telangana government decided to lift covid-related restrictions. The operations of metro rail will begin by following all COVID-19 safety protocol according to an official statement.

Timings of Hyderabad Metro:

The Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate from 7 am to 9 pm tomorrow onwards."The Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 10 pm, with COVID-19 Safety protocol in place," the Hyderabad Metro Rail said in a statement.

It further advised passengers to strictly follow COVID protocol and wear face masks, maintain social distance and sanitise hands regularly.

"Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe," it concluded. The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday completely lifted the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed after the cases rapidly increased. The decision had been taken after the health department submitted a report stating that COVID-19 cases are completely under control in the state.

Hyderabad Metro Rail is the World’s largest metro rail network operating under the PPP model, and is also India’s second-largest metro rail network after Delhi Metro.

Telangana on Saturday reported 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,12,196, while the toll rose to 3,556 with 10 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 145, followed by Khammam (122) and Rangareddy (97) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday with 1,813 people recoveringfrom the virus, taking the cumulative number to 5,90,072.

The number of active cases stood at 18,568, the bulletin said.

