Hyderabad: Mindspace to Shamshabad metro project worth ₹6,250 crore starts in December
The metro line is expected to take just 20 minutes to link the airport to the main city.
On December 9, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro line in Hyderabad. The project, which is anticipated to cost roughly ₹6,250 crore, would be carried out from Mindspace junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, according to State Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao's tweet.