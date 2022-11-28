On December 9, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro line in Hyderabad. The project, which is anticipated to cost roughly ₹6,250 crore, would be carried out from Mindspace junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, according to State Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao's tweet.

"Hyderabad is Forging Ahead. Happy to announce that Hon'ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 km long and will be costing approximately ₹6,250 cr," the minister said in a tweet.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a Special Purpose Vehicle, has already been established by the KCR-led state government in Telangana to handle the planning, construction, operations, and general management of the metro line. The HAML will supervise the project, Rao confirmed.

Also Read: Skyscraping rents: How living in metros in India has become costlier than before

"This AirPort Express Metro is a Telangana State Govt funded project & will be completed in 3 years We have submitted DPR and are in discussions with Govt of India for an additional 31 KM city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar - 5 KM," he said in another tweet.

While the KCR government in Telangana has chosen to pursue the metro rail route to connect the airport as a project exclusively funded by the state government, it has urged the Centre to sponsor its proposal for a 26 km long metro rail corridor from BHEL to Lakdikapul.

Also Read: Telangana minister calls BJP ‘WhatsApp University’

The Madinaguda, Kondapur, Hitec City, Raidurg, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, and Masab Tank localities are scheduled to be traversed by the BHEL-Lakdikapul corridor. The major metropolis of Hyderabad is now traversed by three corridors that make up Hyderabad's roughly 69 km long metro train network.

The metro line is expected to take just 20 minutes to link the airport to the main city. Biodiversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, and the airport cargo station and terminal are a few of the stations that are anticipated to be open.

(With ANI inputs)