Hyderabad news: A 86-year-old businessman was stabbed to death on Thursday, February 6, by his grandson in Hyderabad's Panjagutta area, said police officials. The victim was stabbed 70 times, as per the post-mortem examination (PME) report.

Hyderabad police officials said that Keerthi Teja, aged 28 years, stabbed VC Janardhan Rao on Thursday midnight, after a heated argument over property, reported PTI.

Accused stabs mother The 28-year-old further stabbed his mother when she intervened, resulting in her sustaining injuries.

Also Read | Bengal man goes on stabbing spree after being denied leave, arrested

Keertha Teja has been arrested, and his mother is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, added police officials.

“The accused also stabbed his mother when she tried to intervene and stop him, resulting in her sustaining injuries; she is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. We have arrested the accused, Keerthi Teja, and he has been remanded,” Hyderabad police officials told PTI.

Teja had recently returned to Hyderabad from the US after completing his master's degree, police said.

How was the 86-year-old stabbed Teja and his mother, who live in another part of Hyderabad, visited Rao's house in Somajiguda on Thursday. While she went to get coffee, an argument broke out between Teja and Rao over the distribution of his property, police said.

Teja took out a knife and 'attacked' his grandfather, accusing him of being indifferent toward him since childhood and "refusing" to distribute the property to him, police said, citing preliminary investigations, reported PTI.

Also Read | Mother jailed over the deaths of her four home alone sons in fire

"This incident occurred on Thursday midnight. The deceased, 86-year-old businessman VC Janardhan Rao, was stabbed multiple times with a knife by his grandson, Keerthi Teja, aged 28, following an argument over property," said the police.

Case registered against accused Based on a complaint, a case of murder was registered against Keerthi Teja, and he was arrested, police added. Further investigation is ongoing, reported PTI.