Hyderabad news: Actor Nagarjuna responds to N-Convention centre demolition, says ’pained by...’, alleges misinformation

Telugu actor Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre has allegedly encroached on about 1.12 acres of the FTL area, revealed official data

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published24 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Hyderabad Disaster Management Authorities demolish actor Nagarjuna's N-Convention centre; allege illegal construction
Hyderabad Disaster Management Authorities demolish actor Nagarjuna’s N-Convention centre; allege illegal construction

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities, on Saturday, began demolishing the N-Convention Centre, which is an establishment owned by renowned Telugu actor Nagarjuna.

The demolition comes amid the backdrop of allegations of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area. Nagarjuna, on the contrary said that there has been misinformation, and that the demolition has been carried out wrongfully.

“The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning,” the actor posted on X.

Also Read | Roof leaks at Hyderabad airport amid heavy rain; video goes viral

Meanwhile, the Madhapur police commissioner had earlier stated that additional police force had been deployed at the site to ensure a smooth demolition.

Also Read | Roof leaks at Hyderabad airport amid heavy rain; video goes viral

"HYDRAA officials have started demolishing the N Convention Hall this morning and we have deployed police force to ensure the demolition is carried out smoothly, as the land comes under the FTL zone, "said Madhapur DCP, reported ANI.

“The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning,” — Nagarjuna

What is the N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad

Built on a 10-acre plot in Telangana's Hyderabad, the N-Convention centre has been under the scanner for years. According to a report by NDTV, the demolition follows after allegations of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of the Thammidikunta Lake in the Madhapur area of the city.

According to official data provided by North Tank Division's executive engineer, the FTL area of Thammidikunta Lake is approximately 29.24 acres. The N-Convention Centre has allegedly encroached on about 1.12 acres of the FTL area, and an additional two acres within the buffer zone of the FTL, reported NDTV.

Also Read | Viral video: Hyderabad YouTuber throws handful of cash in air on busy road

The report further mentioned, that the management of N-Convention has been facing accusations of using their influence to bypass regulatory actions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other higher authorities, for years. As a result, there has been no action for the encroachments.

The demolition drive began in the early hours of Saturday, with HYDRA officials arriving on-site, accompanied by a contingent of police personnel to ensure the process proceeded without interruption.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHyderabad news: Actor Nagarjuna responds to N-Convention centre demolition, says ’pained by...’, alleges misinformation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.00-394.00
      Chennai
      72,567.00-1,323.00
      Delhi
      72,710.00-178.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.00-537.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue