The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities, on Saturday, began demolishing the N-Convention Centre, which is an establishment owned by renowned Telugu actor Nagarjuna.

The demolition comes amid the backdrop of allegations of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area. Nagarjuna, on the contrary said that there has been misinformation, and that the demolition has been carried out wrongfully.

“The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning,” the actor posted on X.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni tweets, "Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases...The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building…

Meanwhile, the Madhapur police commissioner had earlier stated that additional police force had been deployed at the site to ensure a smooth demolition.

"HYDRAA officials have started demolishing the N Convention Hall this morning and we have deployed police force to ensure the demolition is carried out smoothly, as the land comes under the FTL zone, "said Madhapur DCP, reported ANI.

Telangana: Officials of Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), along with the police, carry out a demolition drive at N Convention Hall near Shilparamam in Rangareddy district. The hall reportedly belongs to Telugu actor Nagarjuna



"HYDRAA… pic.twitter.com/QBWgIBQS1f — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2024

What is the N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad Built on a 10-acre plot in Telangana's Hyderabad, the N-Convention centre has been under the scanner for years. According to a report by NDTV, the demolition follows after allegations of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of the Thammidikunta Lake in the Madhapur area of the city.

According to official data provided by North Tank Division's executive engineer, the FTL area of Thammidikunta Lake is approximately 29.24 acres. The N-Convention Centre has allegedly encroached on about 1.12 acres of the FTL area, and an additional two acres within the buffer zone of the FTL, reported NDTV.

The report further mentioned, that the management of N-Convention has been facing accusations of using their influence to bypass regulatory actions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other higher authorities, for years. As a result, there has been no action for the encroachments.