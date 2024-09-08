Hyderabad news: Drunken Malyali actor found on Goa flight; handed over to airport police

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was taken into custody by airport police at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport after reportedly misbehaving with staff while intoxicated. CISF officials confirmed a case has been registered under the City Police Act.

Published8 Sep 2024, 12:02 PM IST
A still from the Jailer movie, in which actor Vinayakan played a part
A still from the Jailer movie, in which actor Vinayakan played a part(File photo)

Hyderabad : Malyalam actor, Vinayakan was handed over to the airport police after he was found in a drunken state, and misbehaved with the gate staff at the Rajeev Gandhi International(RGI) Airport, said CISF officials.

"The CISF handed him over to the RGI Airport Police and we have registered a case under the City Police Act," said K. Balaju, the inspector of RGI airport.

The actor was seen in the Rajnikanth starrer Jailer, which hit the theatres on August 10, 2023.

According to reports, Vinayakan was earlier arrested in October 2023 for creating a ruckus at a local police station in Ernakulum, Kerala. He was reported to have caused inconveniences to residents of his apartment, and complaints were filed against him.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 12:02 PM IST
