Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Hyderabad news: Drunken Malyali actor found on Goa flight; handed over to airport police

Hyderabad news: Drunken Malyali actor found on Goa flight; handed over to airport police

Livemint

Malayalam actor Vinayakan was taken into custody by airport police at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport after reportedly misbehaving with staff while intoxicated. CISF officials confirmed a case has been registered under the City Police Act.

A still from the Jailer movie, in which actor Vinayakan played a part

Hyderabad : Malyalam actor, Vinayakan was handed over to the airport police after he was found in a drunken state, and misbehaved with the gate staff at the Rajeev Gandhi International(RGI) Airport, said CISF officials.

"The CISF handed him over to the RGI Airport Police and we have registered a case under the City Police Act," said K. Balaju, the inspector of RGI airport.

The actor was seen in the Rajnikanth starrer Jailer, which hit the theatres on August 10, 2023.

According to reports, Vinayakan was earlier arrested in October 2023 for creating a ruckus at a local police station in Ernakulum, Kerala. He was reported to have caused inconveniences to residents of his apartment, and complaints were filed against him.

Keep checking here for more updates.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.