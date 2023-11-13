Hello User
6 dead in apartment complex godown fire in Hyderabad's Nampally

6 dead in apartment complex godown fire in Hyderabad's Nampally

Livemint

Six people have died in a fire at a godown in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad.

Six people have died in a fire at a godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat. (Photo: ANI)

Six people have died in a fire at a godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad.

As reported by ANI citing DCP Venkateshwar Rao Central Zone, “Six people have died in a fire at a godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad."

Further details awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire erupted at an electronics store located in Shalibanda, Hyderabad, Telangana, during the early hours of Monday.

However, there were no reported casualties. Emergency responders swiftly dispatched six fire tenders and 30 firefighting personnel to the scene, successfully extinguishing the flames.

"A fire broke out at an electronics showroom at Shalibanda. The fire spread to the second and third floors of the showroom. A total of six fire engines and 30 personnel reached the spot. After three hours of work, we controlled the fire. The incident happened around 1 am today", Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 11:21 AM IST
