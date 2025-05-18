Hyderabad news: Fire broke out at Gulzar House near Charminar today, 11 fire tenders at spot, says official

A fire broke out in a building at Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad today at 6 am on May 18, ANI reported citing a fire official.

Advertisement

The official added that 11 fire vehicles have reached the spot to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire which broke out early on Sunday, is yet unknown, as per the report.

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke,the report said, adding that operations are underway to douse the fire.

Another report by Latestly said that no casualties have been reported so far, but locals were panicked due to the billowing smoke.

Advertisement

Notably, in another incident on May 14, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Begum Bazar of Hyderabad. Firefighting personnel who arrived on the spot upon receiving information rescued a woman.

Read More

Fire Incidents: Uttar Pradesh Bus Fire On May 15, five people (two women, two children, and a man), lost their lives when a private bus caught fire in the Mohanlalganj area, PTI reported citing police. The incident took place around 5 am on Kisan Path, a key highway located on the outskirts of Lucknow. PTI reported citing sources stated that the bus had 80 passengers onboard at the time of incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mohanlalganj) Rajneesh Verma said the bus was en route to Delhi from Begusarai in Bihar when it suddenly caught fire. “Initial investigation suggests that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the bus' gearbox,” Verma told PTI. Advertisement

According to the police, most of the passengers were asleep when the fire started and spread rapidly. The deceased were unable to get out in time, and several other passengers sustained injuries.

Police discovered that the bus's emergency exit door malfunctioned, trapping passengers seated at the rear of the vehicle. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire.