Hyderabad News: Police impose one-month ban on rallies, public meetings — check details

  • The order, issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, will remain in force from 6 pm on October 27 to 6 pm on November 28.

Published28 Oct 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Police personnel lathi-charged activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations who were protesting against the alleged desecration of the main idol at Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad on October 19.
Police personnel lathi-charged activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations who were protesting against the alleged desecration of the main idol at Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad on October 19.(PTI)

In a bid to maintain law and order, the Hyderabad Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on processions, protests and public meetings until November 28 in the city.

According to a notification issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, to maintain public order, peace, and tranquillity in the city, gatherings of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies, or public meetings are not allowed.

"Reliable information has been placed before me that several organisations and parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, by resorting to dharnas and protests," said the notification.

"With a view to maintain public order. peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad City, I, CV Anand, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City in the exercise of the powers vested in me under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier under section 144 CrPC) do hereby prohibit every kind of gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings and prohibit any individual, groups of individuals from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad," it added.

The order, issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (earlier known as Section 144), will remain in force from 6 pm on October 27 to 6 pm on November 28.

 

Peaceful dharnas and protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted.

It said police officials and military personnel on duty, bonafide funeral processions, the Education Department's flying squad, and persons or groups duly exempted by the competent authority were exempt from the operation of the order.

"The public is hereby informed that any person violating the above orders, especially around the Secretariat and other sensitive places shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions," it said.

Recently, around 15 police personnel had suffered injuries when a mob indulged in stone pelting during a protest at Secunderabad against the desecration of the idol at Goddess Muthyalamma temple.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 05:40 PM IST
