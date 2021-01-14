"The amount was paid from ₹206 crore on 12.01.1995 which included Rs.15.45 crore arrears of Income Tax and Wealth Tax of which a major portion of this amount later got resulted in Refunds. These Refunds were wrongly adjusted with the instruction of Trustees of the said Trust who never proposed a one-time settlement with the Income Tax then itself. The other amount of Rs. 14.05 crore was kept as lien with the Department for future Tax liabilities in State Bank of Hyderabad, now State Bank of India," said Khan.