Hyderabad no more Andhra Pradesh capital? Uncertainty continues as joint capital clause to end in June
The erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government in Andhra Pradesh decided to announce Amravati as the state's new capital. This decision ignited a political storm and was reversed by the new YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Ten years after the state of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two parts, creating the new state of Telangana, there is still no clarity on the future of their joint capital city. As per the bifurcation terms, Hyderabad will cease to be Andhra Pradesh's capital after June 2, 2024, but the state's domestic politics are holding up the decision on the new capital.