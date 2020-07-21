A conman who posed as a COVID-19 recovered patient cheated over 200 people by borrowing money on the pretext of donating plasma and supplying antiviral drugs in Hyderabad. This is perhaps the first such instance of the crime during the current COVID-19 crisis.

The 25-year-old man, identified as Sandeep Reddy from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, has now been arrested, police said.

Plasma therapy involves infusing blood from persons who have recovered from Coronavirus to the affected ones. The accused decided to cash in on the demand for plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and also for anti- viral drugs, police said.

He would browse different social networking apps to find out those seeking plasma donors and contact them over phone by introducing himself as an individual having recovered from the viral attack and willing to donate plasma, a press release from the police said. The accused would then request the person in need of the blood component to send some money for his transportation.

However, after getting the money through online payment apps, he would stop contacting them, police said. Similarly, the accused also cheated some people in the guise of arranging anti-viral drugs used for Covid-19 patients. The issue came to light after one of the victims approached the police.

Reddy is a graduate who had completed a course in computer hardware networking but was unemployed. Due to lack of a source of income, he committed two thefts and was sent to judicial remand.

"After his release he saw that due to COVID-19 outbreak there was a huge demand for plasma of recovered patients. Subsequently, he started browsing social media and found persons looking for plasma donors and sellers of antiviral drugs for COVID positive patients," police said.

