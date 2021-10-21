Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru in office leasing in September quarter

Banking and financial services companies and flexible workplace sectors had the maximum share in leasing volume, accounting for 66% of the total demand in Hyderabad. Rai Durg saw the maximum leasing traction, accounting for 53% of the demand, while Hitec City contributed 40%. On a year-to-date basis, Bengaluru continues to be the market leader. Leasing share by flexible workspace operators also rose in the September quarter owing to high demand from occupiers looking for managed spaces and short-term leases to tide over uncertain times. Share of flexible workspaces in leasing increased to 26% during the period. Leading flexible workspace operators focused on signing large block deals exceeding 100,000 sq. ft in almost all major cities seeing increased interest from corporates for managed spaces. Pune accounted for the highest share in flexible workspace, followed by Hyderabad.

