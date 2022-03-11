Hyderabad police bust loan app fraud run by Chinese national, two arrested

According to a statement by the Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, on December 20 last year they received a complaint from a 30-year-old lady from Rethibowli in which she said that she took the loan of ₹2 lakh from apps available on the Google Play Store. After seven days, when the lady failed to repay the loan, she started receiving threats and harassment from different WhatsApp numbers. The lenders abused her in vulgar language and threatened her. The police said the woman had borrowed the money from--Creditbus, Clear loan (Dynamic loan, pocket borrow, easy credit, Finfarm, swift rupee, rupee now, credit sttar), Credit King, ecpress loan, Money Stand, Infinity Cash, Ccash bee, APna Paisa, Quality cash among others.