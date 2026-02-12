Hyderabad police say don't fall for ‘I love you' Valentine messages: ‘Love can wait; scammers won't'

The police have warned about ‘romance scams’ as Valentine’s Day approaches. Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, VC Sajjanar, on Thursday raised a red flag about instinctively clicking on “I love you” messages, which are sent by scammers to defraud the recipient.

He encouraged the public to be aware of common warning signs that are often overlooked due to scammers’ deceptive methods.

“Valentine’s Day is about roses, not red flags. But while you’re looking for love on dating apps and social media, someone else might be looking at your bank balance.

‘Never send cash, cryptocurrency, gift cards’ Watch out for these warning signs: too fast, too dramatic—instant ‘I love you,’ overseas job stories, sudden emergencies, or attempts to isolate you are all classic tactics used to build trust quickly and then request money,” Sajjanar wrote on X.

Another warning sign is obvious demands for money. “Never send cash, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or share personal information with someone you haven’t met in person—whether it’s for a visa issue, a medical emergency, or a ‘surprise gift’ stuck at customs,” the CP cautioned.

He suggested that citizens consult family or friends if they feel uncertain in such situations, as doing so can help prevent them from falling victim to scams.

“If you’re unsure, speak to a trusted friend or family member. Love can wait, but scammers won’t,” Sajjanar added.

Valentine’s Day is observed every year on 14 February, marking a season filled with expressions of love and affection. It offers a special opportunity to tell your partner, friends and family how much they truly matter to you.