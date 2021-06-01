Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday informed that several police personnel in the city contracted virus while on duty. He visited the city's Gandhi Hospital, a complete Covid hospital, to boost up the confidence of police personnel deployed there and asked them to stick to the safety norms.

The city police chief also distributed masks, sanitizers, and fruits to the police personnel on duty at Gandhi Hospital. Speaking there, Kumar said that in the second wave of Covid, several police personnel were infected with the virus.

"More than 250 policemen are on duty here with great courage, hence I am congratulating everyone on duty at the hospital. The police must use sanitisers and wear masks properly wherever they are on duty," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The city police commissioner then urged the people to cooperate with the police who were on on the frontline duty for the welfare of the society. He also said that people should reach their destinations within time as per government orders. The top cop also advised the public not to misuse the flexible lockdown norms which were laid out by the state government on Sunday.





