Bengaluru: Net absorption of office space, or new office space that gets occupied, across the top seven cities stood at 11.55 million sq ft during the January-March quarter, on a par with the quarter-ended December, driven by previous pre-commitments in new project completions which became operational during this period.

Hyderabad recorded the highest net absorption, at 3.42 million sq ft, among the cities, followed by Pune (2.30 million sq ft). Both the cities surpassed the net absorption in Bengaluru (1.67 million sq ft) for the period.

However, the gross leasing volume (GLV) for the quarter was recorded at 10.5 million sq ft, down by 29% compared to the preceding quarter, according to property advisory JLL’s latest office market update. GLV is indicative of overall market demand activity and includes confirmed future pre-commitments. Some transaction slippages also caused the GLV to be lower than net absorption for the quarter.

The technology sector continues to be the highest occupier segment in terms of market activity. The flex office space segment leased 2.2 million sq ft of space in the first three months this year, the highest since the pandemic broke.

As a result, the share of the flex segment in total quarterly leasing stood at 21%.

The tech segment continued to lead but its share stood at 25%, while the manufacturing/industrial segment, with its share at 17% in the quarterly leasing activity, continues to gain momentum on the back of proactive policy measures. Consulting also saw its leasing share jump to double digits at 13% with BFSI accounting for a 10% share.

“…It is important to note that pre-leasing commitments remain intact and there has been very limited or almost no downsizing by larger corporates during the quarter, indicating the shift in occupier sentiment and greater certainty of business as the pandemic remains under control. Additionally, occupiers also leased over 24,200 seats in the flex segment which has gone mainstream given the change in occupier portfolio strategies centered around flexibility and on-demand spaces," said Rahul Arora, head of office leasing advisory, India, JLL.

Delhi (27%), Mumbai (18%), Pune (16%) and Bengaluru (15%), together accounted for over three-fourths of the GLV recorded in the three-month period.

“For 2022, we expect Grade A supply of 50-52 million sq ft to be completed across the top seven cities, with net absorption to be around 36-38 million sq ft, a 35-40% growth on a year-on-year basis. The current pre-commitment rate for the 12-month forecast supply is 22%," Dr. Samantak Das, chief economist, and head-research and REIS, India, JLL.

