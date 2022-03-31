Hyderabad, Pune lead net absorption of office space in Jan-Mar

“…It is important to note that pre-leasing commitments remain intact and there has been very limited or almost no downsizing by larger corporates during the quarter, indicating the shift in occupier sentiment and greater certainty of business as the pandemic remains under control. Additionally, occupiers also leased over 24,200 seats in the flex segment which has gone mainstream given the change in occupier portfolio strategies centered around flexibility and on-demand spaces," said Rahul Arora, head of office leasing advisory, India, JLL.