The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to levy heavy fines on noise pollution.

"Heavy fines will be levied on noise pollution caused at religious places, wedding ceremonies and/or by vehicles," the state government informed.

The decision came about in the state cabinet meeting held in the secretariat on late Friday evening.

State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal told ANI, "The state has taken decisions under the Central Government's Noise Pollution Regulation Control Act, 2000, If a person violates the specified 'decibel' for the first time, he/she will be fined ₹1,000, for the second time, the fine levied will be ₹2,500 and for the third time, the fine levied will be ₹5,000."

At religious places, if the noise exceeds the specified decibel for the first time, the fine levied will be ₹5,000, the second time - ₹10,000 and the third time will be ₹15,000. Similarly, for hotels/restaurants, if noise pollution case is reported for the first time, the fine will be of ₹10,000, the second time-- ₹15,000 and the third time will be ₹20,000.

While carrying out industrial activities, the fine for violating noise pollution rules for the first time is ₹20,000, for the second time - ₹30,000 and for the third time will be ₹40,000.

The government will also confiscate noise-making devices if needed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.