Uttarakhand rolls out heavy fines for noise pollution

At religious places, if the noise exceeds the specified decibel for the first time, the fine levied will be ₹5,000, the second time - ₹10,000 and the third time will be ₹15,000. Similarly, for hotels/restaurants, if noise pollution case is reported for the first time, the fine will be of ₹10,000, the second time-- ₹15,000 and the third time will be ₹20,000.