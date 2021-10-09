The Mayor, who held a tele-conference with GHMC officials last night, urged them to take measures to ensure that no life or property is lost due to the rains. The IMD's Met Centre in the city, in its Forecast Warnings for Telangana, said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu and other districts from 1730 hours on Saturday to 0830 hours on Sunday.