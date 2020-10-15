As many as 30 people have died after heavy rains lashed various parts of Hyderabad since 13 October. The showers, under the impact of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast recently, triggered flash floods in several districts of Telangana.

Several pictures and videos of rain-related incidents also went viral on social media. In a recent video, a man can be seen getting swept away in gushing waters in a lane at Al-Jubail in Falaknuma. Meanwhile, residents also took to Twitter today morning to complain about the lack of response from the administration.

View Full Image Political party leaders visit the rain affected areas in Nadeem colony, Tolichowki. (Twitter)

Follow this space for the latest updates on Telangana rains:

1) KCR to review relief measures: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will hold an emergency high-level review meeting at 3 pm in Hyderabad’s Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. KCR will also review the flood situation arising due to torrential rains in the state.

2) CM Rao will be discussing the rehabilitation measures, which have taken so far to ensure relief to the people and other measures will be initiated in this direction, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's office.

3) The state government will have to submit a report to the Central Government on the loss caused due to heavy rainfall and flash floods. Rao has requested all the officials concerned to come prepared for today’s meeting.

4) Who all will be there in the meeting? Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Minister for Power Jagdeesh Reddy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ministers from Hyderabad T Srinivas Yadav, Mehmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, Principal Secretaries of Municipal, Agriculture, R&B, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Collectors will be participating in the review meeting.

5) According to reports, relief operations are also underway in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana in the wake of heavy rainfall that caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to property and also standing agriculture crops.

6) Around 1.5 lakh food packets were being supplied and Annapurna subsidised food canteens in the city were utilised in the areas where water stagnated.

7) After the release of surplus water from Himayat Sagar upstream, Musi river was flowing dangerously at Moosarambagh, flooding adjacent areas in the state.

8) When the Chaderghat bridge emerged as water receded in Musi river. This bridge connects either side of the city across the river and is used by thousands daily.

Good news : As the water recedes in Musi river the historical Chaderghat bridge emerges from water. This bridge connects either side of the city across the river and is used by thousands daily. Advisory : Onlookers need not come on the roads and obstruct relief and rescue ops. pic.twitter.com/VdZiPbEXTn — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 15, 2020

9) An old fort wall also collapsed due to heavy rain in Jangaon. Two houses were reportedly damaged, however, no casualties were reported in the incident.

10) Meanwhile, a total of 24 fully equipped National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been widely deployed across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra in view of rain, flooding and waterlogging, the DG NDRF said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via