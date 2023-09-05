comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 12:38:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 3.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573 0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607 -0.69%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.35 -0.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.5 0.82%
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana rains: Hyderabad witnesses severe waterlogging amid heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert
Back

Hyderabad rains: Heavy rains in Hyderabad caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert issued in the city today.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App