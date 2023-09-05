Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana rains: Hyderabad witnesses severe waterlogging amid heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert

Telangana rains: Hyderabad witnesses severe waterlogging amid heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert

1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Hyderabad rains: Heavy rains in Hyderabad cause waterlogging and traffic congestion; IMD issues yellow alert.

Hyderabad rains: Severe waterlogging witnessed in city; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad rains: Heavy rains in Hyderabad caused severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert issued in the city today.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning in these states today. Check full forecast here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.