Hyderabad rains: KCR directs officials to stay alert, examine tanks

Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekhar Rao , instructed the officials on Wednesday to ensure the tanks and lakes in Hyderabad are not breached and to remain on high alert, considering the heavy rains and flash floods. This comes after the forecast from the Met department that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in the state.

Rao wanted 15 special teams to be constituted to examine the tanks in the city from time to time and take necessary steps, an official release said on Wednesday. "As the tanks in the city have water to their capacity and there is still flood water inflow in them, there is every likelihood of these water bodies getting breached causing more damage. Hence, at least 15 special teams comprising officials and staff of Water Resources department should be formed," he said.

The teams should examine each and every tank and lake in the city and identify breaches if any and take precautionary measures. He also instructed the authorities concerned to alert people living in low lying areas and shift them to safer places.

The city received heavy rainfall, unprecedented in the last hundred years, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas, brimming of dams and lakes, he said. The heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over ₹5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

Following this, KCR announced a financial aid of ₹10,000 to each flood-hit family on Monday while the local MLAs and other ministers including K T Rama Rao, have started handing over the money the following day across different parts of the city. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a donation of Rs.15 crore to Telangana while Mamata Banerjee, CM of Kolkata, contributed Rs.Two crore to the flood-hit state.

