Amid deluge arising due to heavy rains in the state, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said today that the state has incurred losses worth ₹5,000 crore and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release ₹1,350 crore from the Centre immediately for rehabilitation and relief work.

Earlier today, Rao held an emergency high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to review the flood situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

The discussion was on the measures which have been taken so far to ensure relief to the people and other measures will be initiated in this direction, as per the Telangana Chief Minister's office.

Rao urged all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the State government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods in the state, it added.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to provide him details regarding the losses suffered in their respective departments due to heavy rains and floods.

"In the review meeting, the leaders discuss the rehabilitation measures taken, additional measures to be taken and the issues to be mentioned in the Report to be submitted to the Centre," the statement added.

Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Minister for Power Jagdeesh Reddy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ministers from Hyderabad T Srinivas Yadav, Mehmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, Principal Secretaries of Municipal, Agriculture, R&B, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Collectors will be participating in the review meeting.

Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have killed at least 40 people since Wednesday and damaged rice, cotton and other crops, officials said.

The worst affected state was Telangana, where excessive unseasonal rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday flooded its capital Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups such as Microsoft, Accenture, Amazon and TCS.

In Telangana 30 people died, while in neighbouring western state of Maharashtra 10 people were killed because of wall collapses, electrocution and drowning in overflowing streams, officials from the two states said on Thursday.

